Chief diplomat Kallas reveals how issue of peacekeepers for Ukraine is progressing in EU

The head of European diplomacy stated that EU members cannot discuss the issue of peacekeepers in Ukraine, as this requires peace first and foremost.

Kaja Kallas (Photo: EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET)

Before making any decisions about sending a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, peace must be achieved, and Russia is not interested in peace, according to the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. She made these remarks ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"First, there has to be peace in order to send peacekeepers. And Russia does not want peace ... that is very clear," Kallas stated.

She recalled Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, in which Lavrov asserted that Moscow has not backed down from its goals in Ukraine.

"Therefore, we cannot discuss this," Kallas concluded.

On December 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he might consider French leader Emmanuel Macron's proposal to station foreign troops in Ukraine until the country joins NATO.

On December 11, Rzeczpospolita reported that Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk would discuss a plan for a European peacekeeping mission to protect Ukraine's sovereignty as part of a potential agreement between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On December 12, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wants European troops to monitor a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Ukraine could join NATO in 10-20 years and has supported the idea of a peacekeeping mission.