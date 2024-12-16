Some NATO members only ready to offer Ukraine membership in 10-20 years, says former FM Kuleba

The former foreign minister believes that Kyiv will reject such an approach because Ukraine needs security guarantees.

Some NATO members are prepared to offer Ukraine membership in one or even two decades, according to former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. In an interview with The Times, Kuleba suggested that a potential deployment of a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine could serve as a viable solution for providing security guarantees.

Certain NATO states are willing to propose Ukraine's accession to the Alliance only after 10-20 years, according to the diplomat. However, he predicts that Kyiv will reject this approach, as it would leave Ukraine vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Generations of politicians in Europe and the West have been raised on the idea that dialogue and compromise are the best ways to achieve peace, added Kuleba. Therefore, all their actions regarding Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have been based on these two concepts.

"This strategy has failed because Putin has made his choice. He does not need compromises or concessions. For him, victory means the subjugation of Ukraine. The end of this war will be the survival of one: either Ukraine or Putin," the former foreign minister noted.

In Kuleba's opinion, one solution for providing security guarantees to Ukraine could be the deployment of British and French peacekeepers along the frontline while awaiting Ukraine's entry into NATO.

On December 9, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenkyy stated that he could consider French leader Emmanuel Macron's proposal to station foreign troops in Ukraine until the country joins NATO.

On December 11, Rzeczpospolita reported that Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk would discuss a plan for a European peacekeeping mission to protect Ukraine's sovereignty as part of a potential agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On December 12, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wants European troops to monitor a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.