Zelenskyy instructed foreign intelligence to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects more closely

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

Ukraine is witnessing an increase in the de facto desovereignization of part of Russian territory in favor of China. This is what President To Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko.

According to the president, it is about the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China.

"We also record that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Our partners' intelligence agencies have similar information," he said.

Zelenskyy instructed the foreign intelligence service to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in all aspects related to the national interests of Ukraine and its allies, Europe and the United States, in a more substantive manner. He noted that global security should not lose out because Russia's "appetite for aggression is not diminishing."

Ivashchenko also reported on the political campaigns launched by Russia, including those aimed at destabilizing Ukraine. The President assured that he would block the activities of all entities that help the enemy.