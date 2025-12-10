Russia has become more active in Transnistria, has launched drone production there – a source in the GUR

Transnistria (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Russia has become more active in the self-proclaimed Transnistria (de facto occupied territory of Moldova), launching the production of drones and unmasking weapons in warehouses. About this, LIGA.net said a source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to him, Moscow is stepping up its activities in the occupied region of Moldova to divert Ukraine's resources to the growing threat from the Russian enclave.

In particular, mobilization measures have been intensified in Transnistria: reservists are being called up to the quasi-autonomous region's military formations, and weapons are being deconsolidated in warehouses. In addition, UAV production and drone operator training centers have already been launched in the region.

The source noted that the measures taken by the Kremlin are aimed at strengthening Russia's presence in Transnistria. The Russian Federation uses this region to destabilize the situation in Moldova and create a point of tension on the border with the southern regions of Ukraine.

The intelligence community believes that against this background, the risk of sabotage groups entering Ukraine is increasing.

In order to realize their intentions, agents of the Russian special services are deployed to Transnistria, tasked with exacerbating the crisis, sowing chaos through information operations, committing provocations and conducting sabotage activities.

The interlocutor also emphasized that after the cessation of supplies from Gazprom at the beginning of 2025, Transnistria, dependent on Russian gas, was saved from collapse by the Moldovan authorities – a critical resource is now sold by Moldovagaz.

"The Kremlin's current focus on Transnistria marks the beginning of Russia's hybrid operation related to the so-called "President of the TMR" elections in 2026," he explained.

The operation aims, among other things, to make the region dependent on Russian gas again, to raise the image of pro-Russian leaders, and to covertly build up the military contingent so that all the accumulated forces and resources are ready for military escalation at the right time for the Kremlin.

On June 13, 2025, the President of Moldova confirmed the information about the risk of deploying additional Russian troops in unrecognized Transnistria.

In July, she stated that real negotiations of the Russian Federation with Ukraine could pave the way for the withdrawal of troops from Transnistria.