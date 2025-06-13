Sandu confirmed that Russia plans to increase its contingent in Transnistria
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has confirmed information about the risk of deploying an additional 10,000 Russian troops in the unrecognized Transnistria on the border with Ukraine, ZIUA.md reports .
Sandu stated that she has "certain information" about Russia's plans to deploy an additional contingent on the left bank of the Dniester.
"This is a real danger in a situation where the government in Chisinau will be controlled by Russia. Where did this figure [10,000] come from? From some information that we have. This is a dangerous figure," Sandu said.
The President of Moldova did not specify from which sources she received information about the possible deployment of additional Russian military personnel in Transnistria.
Earlier, the country's Prime Minister Dorin Recan said in an interview with the Financial Times that the Kremlin plans to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, scheduled for September. With the help of the authorities under its control, the aggressor country wants to obtain permission to deploy an additional contingent.
- On March 20, the SBU reported that a resident of Transnistria tried to steal Ukraine's secret drone technologies for Russia.
- On March 31, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared three employees of the Russian embassy persona non grata. This happened after information was published about the diplomatic mission's possible involvement in the escape of parliamentarian Nesterovsky.
- On May 16, Zelenskyy met with the President of Moldova to discuss the fight against Russian hybrid threats.