Maya Sandu (Photo: EPA)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has confirmed information about the risk of deploying an additional 10,000 Russian troops in the unrecognized Transnistria on the border with Ukraine, ZIUA.md reports .

Sandu stated that she has "certain information" about Russia's plans to deploy an additional contingent on the left bank of the Dniester.

"This is a real danger in a situation where the government in Chisinau will be controlled by Russia. Where did this figure [10,000] come from? From some information that we have. This is a dangerous figure," Sandu said.

The President of Moldova did not specify from which sources she received information about the possible deployment of additional Russian military personnel in Transnistria.

Earlier, the country's Prime Minister Dorin Recan said in an interview with the Financial Times that the Kremlin plans to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, scheduled for September. With the help of the authorities under its control, the aggressor country wants to obtain permission to deploy an additional contingent.

Currently, there are about