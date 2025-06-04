Russia wants to deploy 10,000 soldiers in Transnistria – Moldovan Prime Minister

Doreen Rechan (Photo: facebook.com/recean.md)

Russia wants to deploy 10,000 troops in unrecognized Transnistria on the border with Ukraine. To do this, the Kremlin wants to establish a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova, , Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times, citing an intelligence assessment.

According to him, the Kremlin is interfering in Moldova's upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for September, so that a "friendlier" future government will allow sending more soldiers.

"This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy. They want to strengthen their military presence in Transnistria," Recean said .

He noted that the attempts to interfere include online propaganda and illegal money transfers to both parties and voters. According to the prime minister, in 2024, Russia spent an amount equivalent to 1% of Moldova's GDP on this campaign.

"You can imagine the pressure and influence that 10,000 soldiers will have on the southwestern part of Ukraine. But it's also close to Romania, which is a NATO member state," Rechan said .

Currently, there are about 15,000 soldiers under the Russian flag in Transnistria. Most of them are locals who joined the Russian army. According to the Moldovan prime minister, they are now "practically useless." But with an increased military presence, they may consolidate .

Recean said that Moldovan border guards detained citizens returning from Russia with cash worth up to $1.2 million. According to him, 130,000 voters in last year's presidential election received funds from Russian sources .

"Accordingly, we also need to strengthen our defense. But we also have to fulfill our agenda," Rechan said, clarifying that it is about joining the European Union.