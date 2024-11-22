China calls for restraint after Russia’s hypersonic missile strike on Dnipro

China's Foreign Ministry urged "to work to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultation"

Lin Jian (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

China reiterated its call for calm and restraint from all parties involved in the Ukraine conflict following Russia’s confirmed use of an experimental hypersonic ballistic missile on Dnipro. The statement was delivered by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a Friday briefing, as reported by The Guardian.

"All parties should remain calm and exercise restraint, work to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and consultation, and create conditions for an early ceasefire," Lin said.

The spokesperson emphasized Beijing’s consistent stance on the "Ukraine issue," advocating for a political resolution while avoiding further escalation.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile launched from Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast targeted Dnipro.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that the missile matched the specifications of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), pending further analysis.

However, an anonymous Western official told ABC News the weapon was likely not an ICBM.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the weapon was a medium-range Oreshnik missile, part of an "experimental but successful" test. Zelenskyy denounced the strike as a "second step toward escalation" in the war.