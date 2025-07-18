Lin Jian (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

China's Foreign Ministry has urged the European Union to "stop undermining the legitimate interests of Chinese companies" following the EU's approval of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported...reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (the) (formal) gave word to the effect that (the) (informal) the press service of the Chinese foreign ministry.

At a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that "have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."

He stressed that China has always been "committed to promoting peace and dialogue, has never provided lethal weapons to the parties involved in the conflict, and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods."

Lin Jian urged the EU to "stop undermining the legitimate interests of Chinese companies without factual basis."

"Normal exchange and cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies should not be disrupted or affected," he said.

China has pledged to take necessary measures to "resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies".