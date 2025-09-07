CNN: Trump prepares for trip to South Korea, may meet with Xi Jinping

The APEC summit will be held in South Korea, which could be a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Xi Jinping

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump and his top advisers are secretly preparing to travel to South Korea in October for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers. There, he may meet with China's leader Xi Jinping, reported CNN three Trump administration officials.

The summit, to be held in Gyeongju from late October to early November, is seen as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

According to officials, there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but no clear plans have been made yet.

Officials said the administration also sees it as an opportunity for the president to get more economic investment in the United States – something that has been a key focus of his recent trips abroad, including his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed that will focus on economic cooperation. Other goals include focusing on discussing trade, defense, and civilian nuclear cooperation," a White House official told CNN.

White House officials also did not rule out that Trump could meet with the North Korean leader during the APEC summit Kim Jong-un.

However, it is not yet known whether Kim will attend this meeting. According to officials, more attention is being paid to organizing a possible meeting with Xi.