CNN: White House suspends WSJ from press pool over article on Trump's letter to Epstein
The White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from the press pool and deprived it of the opportunity to accompany the US president Donald Trump during his upcoming trip to Scotland. About this reports CNN, citing spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.
Levitt stated that the change was made "because of the false and defamatory behavior of the Wall Street Journal," referring to the publication about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
"...the Wall Street Journal or any other news agency does not have guaranteed special access to cover President Trump's activities in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, or in his private workspaces," she said.
The White House spokeswoman also noted that 13 different news agencies will participate in a press pool to cover the president's trip to Scotland.
She added that the Wall Street Journal would not be among them.
- on July 18, the WSJ published an article stating that Trump may have written an obscene congratulatory note to Epstein. The US President accused the publication of false information and said he would file a lawsuit.
- On the same day the US President instructed declassify the materials in the Epstein case.
- on July 18, it became known that Trump had filed a lawsuit against the newspaper The Wall Street Journal and its owners and journalists for $10 billion.
Comments (0)