CNN: White House suspends WSJ from press pool over article on Trump's letter to Epstein

The Wall Street Journal was to be in the press pool for Trump's upcoming trip to Scotland

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from the press pool and deprived it of the opportunity to accompany the US president Donald Trump during his upcoming trip to Scotland. About this reports CNN, citing spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Levitt stated that the change was made "because of the false and defamatory behavior of the Wall Street Journal," referring to the publication about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

"...the Wall Street Journal or any other news agency does not have guaranteed special access to cover President Trump's activities in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, or in his private workspaces," she said.

The White House spokeswoman also noted that 13 different news agencies will participate in a press pool to cover the president's trip to Scotland.

She added that the Wall Street Journal would not be among them.