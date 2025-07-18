"The scam must be stopped". Trump orders declassification of Epstein case files

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump wants to ask the court for permission to release the grand jury testimony in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes. This was stated by the American leader reported in its social network Truth Social.

"Given the undue attention the Jeffrey Epstein case is receiving, I have directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to submit all relevant grand jury materials, subject to court approval. This Democrat-orchestrated scam must end immediately," Trump wrote.

Attorney General Bondi saidthe Ministry of Justice is ready to apply to the court on July 18 to declassify the testimony.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier who communicated with a number of politicians and other influential people, was charged in 2019 with sexual exploitation of minors in Florida and New York. He was later found dead in a prison cell where he was awaiting trial. Medical experts ruled the death a suicide.