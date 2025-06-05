Musk accused Trump of involvement in the scandalous Epstein case

According to the billionaire, the current president's name appears on the list of people linked to sex crimes

Elon Musk (Photo: KEVIN LAMARQUE/EPA)

Billionaire Elon Musk, after a public spat with US President Donald Trump on social media, accused him of involvement in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and relations with minors. Musk wrote about this on the X network.

"Time to drop a really big bombshell. Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. This is the real reason they weren't released," he wrote.

In July 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was charged with creating a criminal network that was engaged in sexual exploitation, including of minors, from 2002 to 2005. He was sent to prison. A month later, Epstein was found dead in his cell. The official cause of death was suicide.

In December 2023, a decision was made to disclose a number of documents related to the Epstein trial. It was expected that the so-called Epstein files would include about 200 people linked to sex crimes.

In particular, the names of former US President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were mentioned.