Musk and Trump had a loud argument on social media

The US President called the billionaire crazy, and in response he accused Trump of lying

Elon Musk and Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum /EPA)

The conflict between US President Donald Trump and his advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, has reached the public sphere and escalated into an exchange of insults.

The dispute erupted after Trump, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commented on the billionaire's latest critical statements to reporters. The day before, Musk spoke out sharply against the US president's so-called one big beautiful tax and spending bill.

"I'm very disappointed in Elon, with whom we had a great relationship. I helped him a lot," Trump said.

In response, Max wrote a series of posts on the X network, accusing Trump of being ungrateful for the help he received in the election, without which Trump "would have definitely lost." He also promised to create his own party that would represent 80% of the American middle class.

To this, Trump responded that his former ally had "gone crazy" and "gone crazy."

"Elon was just a disgrace. I asked him to go, took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one needed. He was just out of his mind," Trump wrote.

To this Max replied: "an obvious lie."