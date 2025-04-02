'Coalition of the Resolute' to discuss Ukrainian proposals on deterrence forces – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed plans for an April 4 meeting with the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of countries prepared to station troops in Ukraine after a peace deal to prevent further Russian aggression.
He spoke during a Tuesday briefing in Kyiv alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
"This isn’t the first or last meeting about troop contingents—there have been discussions in France, the U.K., online, and in-person," Zelenskyy said. "Based on our proposals, I believe we’ll get more concrete answers this Friday."
He added that the talks will cover not just foreign troop deployments but also Ukraine’s role in Europe’s security framework, saying, "It’s critical to define the future of Ukraine’s army within the continent’s security structure."
On March 17, the U.K. government said over 30 countries had joined the broader coalition.
Zelenskyy visited France on March 26 for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, who, on March 27, said European forces in Ukraine must "respond" if Russia resumes aggression after a peace deal.