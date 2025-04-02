'Coalition of the Resolute' to discuss Ukrainian proposals on deterrence forces – Zelenskyy

Not only the deployment of the contingent will be discussed, but also Ukraine's participation in the European security architecture

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed plans for an April 4 meeting with the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of countries prepared to station troops in Ukraine after a peace deal to prevent further Russian aggression.

He spoke during a Tuesday briefing in Kyiv alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"This isn’t the first or last meeting about troop contingents—there have been discussions in France, the U.K., online, and in-person," Zelenskyy said. "Based on our proposals, I believe we’ll get more concrete answers this Friday."

He added that the talks will cover not just foreign troop deployments but also Ukraine’s role in Europe’s security framework, saying, "It’s critical to define the future of Ukraine’s army within the continent’s security structure."

The "Coalition of the Willing," launched by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 2, aims to bolster European support for Ukraine amid shaky U.S. policy and lay groundwork for lasting peace. Starting with 18 nations, it grew to over 30, including EU and NATO members plus non-aligned states.

Led by France and the U.K., the coalition offers military, financial, logistical, and intelligence aid, with some agreeing to deploy troops post-war to deter Russia—a subset now dubbed the "Coalition of the Resolute."

On March 17, the U.K. government said over 30 countries had joined the broader coalition.

Zelenskyy visited France on March 26 for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, who, on March 27, said European forces in Ukraine must "respond" if Russia resumes aggression after a peace deal.