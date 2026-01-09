Colonel who ordered to use "Daggers" against Ukraine's energy sector is served another suspicion notice
The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a Russian colonel involved in shelling with missiles and attack drones. About this said SBU.
According to the investigation, one of the military officers who gave the relevant orders is Colonel Alexei Yamakidi, former commander of the 44th Separate Special Purpose Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Law enforcement officials said that on the order of a colonel, hypersonic air defense missile systems 9-S-7760 "Kinzhal" were used against Ukraine's energy facilities. The purpose of the strikes was to destroy electricity and heat generation in order to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heating in winter.
Based on the evidence gathered, investigators notified Yamakida in absentia of suspicion of committing war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of people, which caused the deaths. The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment.
- In the summer of 2025, this soldier was already received suspicion of other episodes of shelling of the territory of Ukraine. The investigation found that Yamakidi ordered his subordinates to carry out air strikes with Kinzhalas against Ukrainian energy facilities between October 2022 and March 2023.
