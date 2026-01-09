Colonel who ordered to use "Daggers" against Ukraine's energy sector is served another suspicion notice

A Russian military officer is suspected of committing war crimes, which is punishable by life imprisonment

Consequences of the attack on DTEK TPPs (Photo: DTEK / Facebook)

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a Russian colonel involved in shelling with missiles and attack drones. About this said SBU.

According to the investigation, one of the military officers who gave the relevant orders is Colonel Alexei Yamakidi, former commander of the 44th Separate Special Purpose Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Law enforcement officials said that on the order of a colonel, hypersonic air defense missile systems 9-S-7760 "Kinzhal" were used against Ukraine's energy facilities. The purpose of the strikes was to destroy electricity and heat generation in order to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heating in winter.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators notified Yamakida in absentia of suspicion of committing war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of people, which caused the deaths. The sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment.