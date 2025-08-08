Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is suspected of capturing Sapphire near Zmeinyi

On the order of Serhiy Pinchuk, the occupiers seized the Sapphire, which was heading to Zmiinyi to evacuate the wounded and dead military

Serhiy Pinchuk (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Sergei Pinchuk, who, according to investigators, ordered the seizure of a Ukrainian rescue ship. This was reported by The Office of the Prosecutor General, The Security Service of Ukraine and The National Police.

At the time of the crime, he was still the Chief of Staff – First Deputy Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

According to the investigation, on February 26, 2022, on the order of the Russian admiral, the occupiers seized the Ukrainian search and rescue vessel Sapphire, which was carrying out a humanitarian mission near Zmeinyi Island.

There were no weapons on the ship, and the captain reported the peaceful nature of the mission via international radio communication.

On that day, Russians illegally stopped and blocked a civilian ship off the coast of the Ukrainian island. After that, the occupants entered the deck and, threatening with machine guns, imprisoned 19 crew members, as well as a priest and a doctor on board.

The police clarified that the Sapphire was heading to Zmeinyi Island, which was under fire from Russian troops at the time, to evacuate the wounded and dead Ukrainian defenders.

Part of the crew was transferred to a Russian Navy towing vessel, while the rest were held on the temporarily seized island.

All the prisoners were subjected to psychological pressure and threats of physical violence, including mock executions. During this torture, Pinchuk personally arrived at Zmeinyi, where he participated in the interrogation of the Sapphire captain, and subsequently ordered the victims to be transported with a rescue ship to the temporarily occupied Crimea and then to Russia.

It was only in March-May 2022 that people were released as part of the exchange. A Ukrainian rescue vessel was also returned.

Pinchuk is suspected of war crimes committed by prior conspiracy.

The SBU reminded that in July, two officers of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, who participated in the seizure of the Sapphire, were served with suspicion in absentia.

Photo: OGP

On March 9, 2022, it was reported that the Russian military seized the Sapphire ship near Zmiine and were taking it to Crimea.

On April 8, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported that the ship was returned to Ukraine and all crew members were released from captivity.