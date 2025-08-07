The SBU has notified two Russian officers of suspicion

The defendants in the case are a general and a colonel who are responsible for the attacks by Russian strategic aviation against Ukraine

Consequences of the strike on the Kyiv TV tower (Photo: Radio Liberty)

The Security Service of Ukraine has issued an in absentia notice of suspicion to two officers of the Russian Aerospace Forces who commanded the missile strike on the Kyiv TV tower at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was reported... stated / announced / said SBU.

The investigation established that the commander of the long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash, and the commander of the 121st heavy bomber regiment, Colonel Oleh Skitskyi, participated in the preparation and execution of the missile strike on the Kyiv TV tower on March 1, 2022.

The strike was carried out by Tu-95MS strategic bombers using Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles.

Five civilians were killed and six were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling.

The explosion damaged the technical facilities of the television center, apartment buildings, and a sports complex.

The suspects in the case have been notified of suspicion of committing war crimes, combined with intentional murder and committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

According to the SBU, Kobylash and Skitsky are also involved in other investigations regarding the commission of war crimes by Russia against the civilian population and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.