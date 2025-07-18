The Security Service of Ukraine has announced a new suspicion in absentia against Russian Colonel General Alexander Chayko, who ordered the bombing of civilian buildings during the battle for Kyiv in 2022. Interception with the relevant order published SSU press service.

At the time of the invasion, Chayko was the commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the investigation, in March 2022, the occupier ordered the use of combat aircraft and artillery to strike the village of Teterivske, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region.

"To carry out the attacks, the occupants used aircraft bombs, in particular FAB-500, as well as shells for BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers and S-8 unguided aircraft missiles," the SSU said.

The agency adds an audio interception it obtained, where Chayko gives his subordinates an order to use heavy weapons on civilian objects in the village. In the recording, the man says: "It is necessary to wipe it [Teterivske] off the face of the earth."

The investigation found that during the eight days of massive attacks on the village, the occupiers destroyed 73 houses and killed two local residents.

The SSU notified Chayko of suspicion of war crimes that resulted in the deaths of people. The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

"Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the offender to justice," the SSU summarized.