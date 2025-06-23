Competition for the head of the BEB: the commission's favorites are two top NABU detectives

The meeting was delayed for more than three hours

Photo: BEB press service

The selection committee for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security supported the candidacies of two top detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau – Ruslan Damentsov and Oleksandr Tsyvinsky. The voting process was broadcast on the government's YouTube channel.

The candidates were supported by three international experts.

The commission has announced a break – on June 24 at 6:00 PM, it will reconvene to decide between Damentsov and Tsyvinsky (four votes are needed to win).

If the commission is unable to do this by 9:45 p.m., the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the winner.

The start of today's meeting was delayed by more than three hours.

In addition to the "internationalists", the competition committee includes three government representatives.

During today's meeting, Cabinet representative Tetyana Matselyk was absent – her colleague Yuriy Ponomarenko stated that she was on a business trip.

Another government representative, Oleh Hilyaka, was absent at the beginning of the meeting – Ponomarenko explained this by saying that he was "in front-line Kharkiv." In the end, Hilyaka managed to join in and take part in the vote.