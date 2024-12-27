Construction of Zaporizhzhia fortifications 100% complete, nearly $45.3M spent, says Ukraine's PM

The project includes 358 strongpoints and hundreds of kilometers of defense lines

Denys Shmyhal (Photo from his Telegram channel)

All fortifications in Zaporizhzhia have been completed, with the government allocating UAH 1.9 billion ($45.3 million) for the project, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Work completion stands at 100%. A total of 358 military strongpoints and hundreds of kilometers of defense lines have been prepared," Shmyhal said, noting that the issue remains under constant government supervision.

In November, it was revealed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated over UAH 203.3 million ($4.8 million) for fortification construction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The funds were reallocated from other regions due to budget savings.