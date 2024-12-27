Syrskyi admits that requirement for adaptation of new recruits in brigades is not always observed

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the need to ensure a full, 14-day, adaptation period for new recruits in brigades

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has announced plans to extend the training periods for Ukrainian soldiers to ensure better preparation and adaptation to combat conditions. This announcement comes after the annual review meeting on the preparation of military personnel.

Syrskyi emphasized the importance of quality training in preserving the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers. He noted that the current training period for basic general military training has been extended to one and a half months, compared to the previous 30-day training.

Further adaptation training for new recruits in military units is planned to last from five to 14 days. However, Syrskyi acknowledged that due to the intense combat situation, this requirement is not always met. He stressed the need for a full 14-day adaptation period for new recruits in brigades to maximize their preparation for the challenges of modern warfare.

Syrskyi outlined tasks to improve the quality of training, including updating BMT standards and conducting training at the bases of combat brigades.