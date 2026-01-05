Content according to your rules: LIGA.net launches personalized feeds and recommendations

Now LIGA.net readers can create their own news feed in their account and read only what is important to them

Collage: LIGA.net

LIGA.net expanded opportunities for readers and launched personalization and content recommendations. Now, every registered user can create their own news and content feed based on topics that are important to them, as well as receive recommendations based on their interests. Both feeds are available in your personal account at LIGA.net – My Feed and Recommended.

How My Feed works

After registration, users select the topics they want to see in their account feed. All materials in these areas appear in the feed, regardless of format: news, analytics, opinions, special projects, etc. This helps to focus on what is most important for a particular reader and find what they need faster in the overall content stream by LIGA.net.

A personalized feed does not limit, but rather structures, access to information. The reader decides what to read, when, and how much – without endless scrolling and with the ability to change settings or return to the general feed at any time.

What's the difference between the "Recommended" feed?

If a reader has not yet decided on topics or wants to go beyond their usual interests, they can use the Recommended feed. It is formed on the basis of already read materials and suggests texts that may be useful.

Recommendations help to discover new topics, authors, and headings, while maintaining the relevance and logic of the reader's interests.

How to start using

To enable the new functionality, you need to register at LIGA.net. To create My Feed, you need to select topics in your personal account. The "Recommended" feed does not require additional settings – it is formed automatically after the first days of using the site.

Personalization and recommendations are part of the transformation of LIGA.net towards a media that works for the reader. When information is adjusted to the rhythm of life, time and focus of a person, and not vice versa. In this format, the reader does not "keep up with the news" but uses the media as a tool to understand events, make decisions, and work with information at their own pace.