Contract for 60+, money for instructors and student training. Zelenskyy signed three military laws

The documents concern contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military instructors, and medical and pharmaceutical students

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy He signed three laws: on the possibility of serving under contract after 60 years of age, on additional remuneration for military instructors, and on mandatory military training for students of medical and pharmaceutical specialties. This is stated in the draft law documents. 13229, 13320 and 13276.

All draft laws were sent to the president for signature on July 17, and were returned on July 29.

One of the laws allows citizens over 60 years old, who are deemed fit for military service based on their health status, may serve in the military under contract during martial law. This is possible with a letter (written consent) from the commander of the military unit.

For military personnel of this category, a two-month probationary period is provided. If during this time a non-compliance with the requirements of service is detected, the contract is terminated, and the serviceman is discharged.

There is no age limit for military service for this category.

Another law signed by the president provides for a monthly additional reward for instructors in higher education institutions in the amount of 15,000 to 30,000 UAH (depending on the level of qualification).

The corresponding additional payment was only for military personnel in training centers and units.

The third law concerns mandatory military training for students of medical and pharmaceutical specialties who are citizens of Ukraine, are fit for military service in terms of health, and have passed professional-psychological selection.

The document also provides for the restoration of existing military training departments or the creation of new ones in medical universities.

The laws take effect on the day following the day of publication, but the last one regarding student training – on January 1, 2026.