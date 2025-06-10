Council of Churches responds to damage to St. Sophia of Kyiv. Called Russians modern barbarians

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed and damaged 670 churches and houses of worship

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations called the Russians modern barbarians in response to the damage to St. Sophia Cathedral (St. Sophia of Kyiv) as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv. This is stated in a statement by the Council's.

They reminded us that St. Sophia of Kyiv is the oldest church of the ancient Kyivan state of Rus-Ukraine. The church was built in the XI century, and construction began under Volodymyr the Great, who baptized Rus.

On the wall of this church is a unique mosaic of the Praying Virgin Oranta. The frescoes of the cathedral also depict parts of the history of medieval Europe, including the wives of the kings of Europe at that time, the daughters of Yaroslav the Wise.

The statement noted that St. Sophia of Kyiv is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temple survived the Mongol-Tatar invasion in the 13th century, and under Joseph Stalin they wanted to demolish it. In addition, the cathedral went through World War II and remained intact.

"And only modern barbarians from Russia, who have nothing sacred, struck a blow that caused Sophia of Kyiv to suffer today," they said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed and damaged 670 churches and houses of worship, and killed 60 clergy of various churches and religious organizations. Many priests and pastors have been illegally arrested and held in Russian captivity, the Council of Churches and Religious Organizations reminded.

The heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations called on the civilized world to take all measures to stop the barbarism that Russia is committing by launching missile and drone strikes on centuries-old shrines and temples, capturing and persecuting Christians and other religious figures for their beliefs and faith.