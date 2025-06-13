CPD: Russian State Duma cynically disseminated a fabricated list of "Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes on civilians"
The Russian State Duma has published a list of alleged "Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets" in the Kursk region. This list is being actively distributed through propaganda media and is part of a large-scale disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports .
The list included, in particular, reports of "atrocities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against residents of the Kursk region, including fabrications about "hundreds of civilians killed" and "shelling of residential buildings." As the Center for Countering Disinformation notes, these cases have previously been refuted as false.
"Russian propaganda has never published any evidence of these fabricated "crimes," and the "investigation" is being conducted with numerous violations," the CPR reported.
The Center emphasizes that such lists are part of a targeted Russian information campaign against Ukraine. Its goal is to create an image of Ukraine and Ukrainian defenders as terrorists and war criminals. Instead, according to the plan of this campaign, Russians are "victims of unprovoked Ukrainian atrocities."
"Russia's intensification of the disinformation campaign regarding the "crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" is another attempt to shift the focus of attention from the proven war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine," the Center emphasized.
- On May 26, it was reported that Russia was spreading a fake about the placement of Ukrainian Armed Forces weapons in residential buildings and a ban on the evacuation of civilians.
- On May 29, the Central Intelligence Agency reported that the Kremlin was trying to portray Ukraine as a "security threat" to Africa.
- On June 9, the Central Intelligence Agency warned that Russia was preparing a large-scale information campaign against Ukraine and the West, which would include accusing the Armed Forces of Ukraine of "atrocities" and "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.