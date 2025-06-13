These actions are part of a targeted Russian propaganda campaign against Ukraine, the Central Intelligence Agency notes.

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

The Russian State Duma has published a list of alleged "Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets" in the Kursk region. This list is being actively distributed through propaganda media and is part of a large-scale disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports .

The list included, in particular, reports of "atrocities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against residents of the Kursk region, including fabrications about "hundreds of civilians killed" and "shelling of residential buildings." As the Center for Countering Disinformation notes, these cases have previously been refuted as false.

A fictional list of Russians (Photo: CPR)

"Russian propaganda has never published any evidence of these fabricated "crimes," and the "investigation" is being conducted with numerous violations," the CPR reported.

The Center emphasizes that such lists are part of a targeted Russian information campaign against Ukraine. Its goal is to create an image of Ukraine and Ukrainian defenders as terrorists and war criminals. Instead, according to the plan of this campaign, Russians are "victims of unprovoked Ukrainian atrocities."

"Russia's intensification of the disinformation campaign regarding the "crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" is another attempt to shift the focus of attention from the proven war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine," the Center emphasized.