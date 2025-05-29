Kremlin is trying to present Ukraine as a "security threat" to Africa – CPD

Russia used an international event involving countries from the Global South to spread yet another piece of disinformation about Ukraine

International meeting in Moscow (Photo: propaganda resources)

During the 13th International Meeting of High-Level Security Representatives, taking place in Moscow from May 27 to 29, the Kremlin is trying to present Ukraine as a "threat" to Africa, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported .

According to the Center, during the event, the Director of the Department for Partnership with Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tatyana Dovgalenko, voiced a fake that Kyiv is allegedly training militants in the Sahel, and that Western weapons provided to Ukraine are allegedly falling into the hands of terrorists in Africa.

"Instead, she portrayed the Russian Federation as a 'guarantor of stability,'" the CPR noted.

As the Center emphasized, the goal of such statements by Russian propagandists is to discredit Ukraine and change the world's perception of the war that Russia is waging against us.

"Russia is an important factor in destabilization in Africa: mercenaries from the Wagner PMC participated in military coups and armed conflicts, which allowed the Kremlin to gain access to natural resources on the continent," the CPD said.

The Center noted that Moscow seeks to increase political influence in the region in order to strengthen the anti-Western bloc in global politics.

According to him, representatives from over 100 countries around the world are participating in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues.