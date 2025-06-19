The Center reminded that it is the occupiers who deliberately hit Ukrainian churches

A church destroyed by Russians in Ukraine (Illustrative photo: UOC)

Russian propaganda is spreading disinformation about the "atrocities" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. This was reported by Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russian media spread reports that the Ukrainian military allegedly targeted churches and used them as fortifications to launch drones.

The CPA noted that these statements are not supported by any evidence or unbiased sources. Instead, Russia itself systematically shells Ukrainian churches and persecutes religious communities in the occupied territories.

"The spread of such disinformation is part of a large-scale Russian campaign to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which aims to divert the attention of the international community from the numerous war crimes of the Russian army and justify the actions of the Russian military," the Center noted .

In addition, with such disinformation, Russians are trying to win the sympathy of some traditionalists in Western countries, the Center for Public Policy emphasized .

Illustration: CPD

on December 20, 2024, a blast wave damaged the facade glass on the Church of St. Nicholas in Kyiv. Later it became known.

that the unique stained-glass windows of the church will be restored to their historical appearance.