Cuba rejects participation of its soldiers in Russia's war against Ukraine

The Cuban Foreign Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of recruiting its citizens to participate in the war by organizations not affiliated with the government

Cuban Army (Illustrative photo: EPA/Alejandro Ernesto)

Cuba has "categorically rejected" allegations that the country's soldiers are taking sides in Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba.

The Cuban government has called such allegations, allegedly spread by the US government and a number of media outlets since 2023, false and "defamatory.".

"The Government of Cuba categorically reaffirms that Cuba is not involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine and does not send its military personnel there or in any other country," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country does not have accurate data on Cuban citizens who, on their own initiative, have participated or are participating in hostilities as part of the armies of both sides. They also emphasized that it is indisputable that none of them acted "on the initiative, support or with the consent" of the Cuban state .

Cuba adheres to the so-called zero-tolerance policy for mercenarism, human trafficking and participation of its citizens in any armed conflict on the territory of another country – a serious crime that is subject to "severe punishment".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that on September 4, 2023, after the first reports of Cubans participating in a full-scale war, measures were taken to neutralize recruitment in the country and criminal cases were initiated. To date, courts have held nine criminal trials.

"Eight of these cases have been tried, and in 15 of them, 26 defendants were convicted, with sentences ranging from five to fourteen years in prison. Three cases are awaiting a court decision, and one case is under consideration," the ministry said .

Cubans, as well as citizens of other countries, were recruited by organizations outside the country, the Foreign Ministry says.

"The U.S. government has not provided and will not be able to provide any evidence to support its baseless and false accusations in this new slanderous campaign against Cuba," the ministry summarized .