Contributions of donor states to the Czech initiative increased by 29% compared to 2024, the Czech Defense Ministry said

Artillery work (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Since the beginning of this year, 850,000 artillery shells have been delivered to Ukraine under the Czech initiative. This was reported in an interview with Reuters by Ales Vitechka, Director of the Agency for International Cooperation at the Czech Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the supply of ammunition to Ukraine organized by the Czech Republic is growing this year, which proves the allies' confidence in the government program that combines donations from NATO partners with offers to sell shells.

The official said that since the beginning of the year, 850,000 rounds of ammunition have been delivered, including 320,000 155 mm artillery shells.

Last year, Ukraine received 1.5 million artillery shells, including 500,000 155 mm caliber units.

The leaker dismissed opposition criticism of the project, saying transparency was as high as security concerns allowed.

"A clear and indisputable proof of our partners' satisfaction is the fact that donor contributions have increased significantly in 2025," he emphasized.

The official emphasized that contributions increased by 29% compared to 2024. According to him, among the countries that increased their contributions were Canada, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

He added that donor countries have always decided which supplies and at what prices they would finance, and the proposals were subject to audit in individual countries.