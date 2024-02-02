NSDC Secretary: No document on Zaluzhnyi's resignation yet, discussion is possible if it appears

Danilov said he does not deal with speculation, stating there is currently no document regarding the possible resignation of Ukraine's military chief

Oleksiy Danilov (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

As of now, there is no document regarding the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his position as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

He also stated the importance of not stirring "these waves" at the moment, as such discussions destabilize the situation. He shared these thoughts on Ukrainian Radio.

Danilov said that the NSDC does not work on speculation, and there is no document on the potential resignation of the military chief "as of today", and "if such a document appears – then there will be something to talk about."

"Until then, I would advise no one to stir these waves – it destabilizes the situation directly within the army and is not beneficial," the NSDC Secretary stated.

Danilov said that information wars are ongoing around the clock and have a significant impact on the subconscious.

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, also urged to ignore bloggers and media spreading false rumors about Zaluzhnyi's dismissal.

