Ukraine's state bodies unable to boost mobilization without unpopular measures – Zaluzhnyi

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo: OP)

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated the need for unpopular measures for more effective mobilization in his column for CNN.

Russia has a significant advantage in mobilization potential, he stressed.

The general noted that one of the problems is the inability of the state institutions of Ukraine to improve the state of replenishment of the Defense Forces without unpopular measures.

The army commander also emphasized the imperfection of the legislation regulating the defense-industrial complex.

"We remain hamstrung by the imperfections of the regulatory framework in our country, as well as the partial monopolization of the defense industry. These lead to production bottlenecks – in ammunition, for instance – which further deepen Ukraine’s dependence on its allies for supplies," said Zaluzhnyi.

In the evening of January 30, the government registered a new draft law on mobilization in the parliament.

The document will be presented in the Verkhovna Rada by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Yehor Chernev, Deputy Chairman of the Rada Committee on National Security, the new version of the bill has retained and added norms that "raise doubts about their expediency."