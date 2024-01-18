Danilov: We aim to bring men back from abroad, but we can't force it

Oleksiy Danilov (Screenshot)

Ukraine cannot forcibly repatriate men who have traveled abroad, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDCU) Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with the Azerbaijani media Report.

The Secretary of the NSDCU stated that the government understands that people residing in another country are also subject to the laws of that country.

"We would like them to return, but we cannot do it by force. If a citizen officially has refugee status or has suffered from military aggression, we cannot interfere. Each country has its laws regarding people with refugee status," Danilov said.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that there are questions regarding men who left Ukraine and are not assisting the country while staying abroad.

"I am not talking about someone being on the front lines or not. There is a law. For each soldier, there are six to eight taxpayers, and if you are in Ukraine, not on the front lines but working and paying taxes, you are also defending the state, which is very important. However, if you are abroad, of mobilization age, not on the front lines, not paying taxes, and left illegally, then there are questions," the head of state stated.

