Danilov: Many objects in Russia being destroyed by our Ukrainian weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council says that even in St. Petersburg, where Putin was born, Ukrainian-made weapons have been used

Strikes on military targets within Russia, including those up to 1000 km away, are being executed using Ukrainian-manufactured weapons, as confirmed by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who, during a telethon, expressed confidence that these strikes will persist until the occupiers retreat from Ukrainian territory.

"Today, a lot of military infrastructure in Russia is being destroyed by our native weapons. For us, a distance of roughly 1000 km is no longer an unreachable range for penetrating," said Danilov.

He emphasized that Ukrainian weapons are manufactured in such a way that Russian air defense systems cannot always detect them, thus failing to respond to the threat.

"We are extremely proud of our defensive achievements. I want to remind you that we have already done a lot of useful work by destroying the enemy – not only in the temporarily occupied territories but also directly in the city (in St. Petersburg. – Ed.) where the modern Führer, named Putin was born, and in other cities. I am more than confident that more will follow," stated the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on historically populated territories of the Russian Federation, Danilov emphasized that he "does not want to reveal secrets," but there are "very many" people in Russia who are helping Ukraine during the full-scale war because they "feel like patriots of our country."

