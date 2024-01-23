Zaluzhnyi and Budanov participate in Ramstein-18 online, delegation headed by Umerov: details

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated that it is currently "critically necessary" to increase long-term military assistance packages to Ukraine

The online session of the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format has commenced, as reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Leading the Ukrainian delegation at the meeting is Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. The delegation also includes:

→ Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk – First Deputy Minister of Defense;

→ General Valerii Zaluzhnyi – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov – Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine;

→ Roman Mashovets – Deputy Head of the Office of the President;

→ Major General Vadym Skibitskyi – Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to all countries supporting the Defense Forces, especially in the development of coalition capabilities.

The official noted that it is "critically necessary" to increase long-term military aid packages to Ukraine at this time.

On the part of the Ministry of Defense, Umerov stated their readiness to co-invest in technologies and joint production, share Ukrainian combat experience, and facilitate the signing of long-term contracts with interested companies.

"Sufficient quantities of equipment and ammunition, technical maintenance, and spare parts are critically important components of success. However, for a breakthrough, innovations and significant technological progress are needed. That is why defense technologies will play a central role on the Ministry of Defense's agenda in 2024," he added.

