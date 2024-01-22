Belgium to provide military aid to Ukraine amounting to 611 million euros in 2024 – Ukraine's DM

Ukraine's DM Umerov stated that during his conversation with his Belgian counterpart, they discussed the recent events on the front lines

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Belgium is set to provide 611 million euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, as announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov following discussions with his Belgian counterpart, Ludivine Dedonder.

In addition to over 600 million euros in military aid, Belgium has a long-term commitment to support the modernization of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Umerov also stated that during his conversation with Dedonder, they discussed recent developments on the front and the prospects for defense cooperation between their respective countries.

"I am grateful to Belgium for its participation in the Air Force coalition, especially in the pilot training program," he added.

