Zelenskyy met with Tusk as Poland allocates a new military aid package
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, leading to Poland's announcement of a fresh defense package.
Zelenskyy shared the update on social media, expressing appreciation for the unwavering support and highlighting a new form of cooperation, describing it as a Polish credit for Ukraine.
"We value this steadfast assistance. There's a new dimension to our interaction for larger-scale weapon acquisitions for Ukrainian needs – a Polish credit for Ukraine," wrote Zelenskyy.
He further disclosed discussions with Tusk on the potential for joint arms production.
Arriving in Kyiv on January 22, Tusk emphasized the importance of resolving all conflicts with Ukraine and reiterated his commitment to being Ukraine's "most reliable ally in the deadly struggle against evil."
During a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, Tusk paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against Russian aggression.
