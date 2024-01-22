Tusk on Russia's war in Ukraine: For "neutral" nations, there's the darkest place in political hell

The Polish Prime Minister reminded that Ukraine is securing safety for the entire Europe

Donald Tusk (Photo: ERA, PAWEL SUPERNAK)

Leaders of countries attempting to "play neutral" amid the Russian-Ukrainian war deserve the "darkest place in political hell", Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, anyone in the free world pretending to be neutral, maintaining equal distance or representing it regarding Ukraine and Russia, deserves the darkest place in political hell," he stated.

The head of the Polish government added that Ukraine is currently fighting for the security of the entire free world, emphasizing that it is "not empty words or a slogan."

Tusk said that the Russian-Ukrainian war represents the "most tragic fragment of the confrontation between good and evil."

"I am not ashamed to use such words here. It is here, in Ukraine, that the world front is taking place, the battle of evil with good. Everyone who has eyes, ears, a heart – has no right to pretend that they do not notice how well they are fighting evil in Ukraine," said the Polish Prime Minister.

