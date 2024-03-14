Ukraine security secretary: We will not coordinate with anyone on what targets to hit in Russia

The secretary of the NSDC stated that everything related to the Russian military-industrial complex, which feeds the Russian army, will be destroyed

Oleksiy Danilov (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

Ukraine will not consult with anyone regarding which targets to strike on the territory of Russia, as was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov in a comment to Radio Svoboda, commenting on recent attacks on cities of the aggressor country.

If we reached Ryazan today, this is far from our record. Believe me, there will be more to come and we are not going to stop. Moreover, we will not coordinate with anyone on which targets we will hit in the Russian Federation, regarding the military-industrial complex, which feeds the Russian army – it will all be destroyed," he said.

Two days ago, explosions were heard in several Russian cities, including the border cities of Kursk, Belgorod, Taganrog, and Voronezh.

