Freedom of Russia Legion: In Tyotkino – infantry battles, Russians are paralyzed, dozens of wounded

Alexey Baranovsky reported on the destruction of Russian invaders' equipment using drones and mortars

Flag of the Freedom of Russia Legion (Photo: Telegram)

In the settlement of Tyotkino in the Kursk Oblast and on its outskirts, infantry fighting is going on, and the Russian occupiers are paralyzed there," volunteer spokesman for the Freedom of Russia Legion Alexey Baranovsky reported in a comment to LIGA.net.

"In the Kursk Oblast, they have everything paralyzed there, they are just beginning to recover, to regroup. Now there is active infantry fighting both in Tyotkino itself and on its outskirts," he said.

The Freedom of Russia Legion fighters destroyed several units of enemy armored vehicles, according to Baranovsky.

"Two of them burned completely, and several other units were damaged but did not explode. In any case, they are not operational," he said.

At the same time, two mortars and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed on Russian positions.

"We inflicted this damage with the help of drones and mortar attacks. At least a dozen were wounded on the Russian army side. We cannot currently verify the number of dead, but at least a dozen – sanitary losses," Baranovsky said.

He stated that hostilities are also currently taking place in the Belgorod Oblast.

Read also: RDK commander lauds POWs recruited from Wagner Group, Storm-Z fighting Russian troops in Ukraine