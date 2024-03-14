Convicts understand their crime, and therefore want to atone for their guilt, Commander Denis Nikitin said

Captives from the Wagner PMC terrorist group and the Storm-Z squads, where convicted criminals were recruited, are fighting in the Russian Volunteer Corps, reported the commander of the unit, Denis "White Rex" Nikitin, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

The RDK has recently been recruiting former Wagner and Storm members.

He noted that they show themselves "brilliantly" on the battlefield.

"Better than everyone else. The commander of our armored group is now saying: I don't need volunteers, only captives," said Nikitin.

The convicts realize their crime and are therefore more motivated, the RDK commander said.

"This is the best contingent, because they understand that there is even more attention to them, and they want to atone for their guilt before their own conscience, this country, so they work to the maximum. They are super-motivated," he concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Russian Freedom Legion and the Siberian Battalion announced strikes on Russian military facilities in Belgorod and Kursk.

On the morning of March 12, the Russian Freedom Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps launched a new joint operation on the territory of Russia.

The Russian Freedom Legion announced that their fighters took control of the Russian village of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast, located on the border with Ukraine. Later, it was reported there that fighting continues in the settlement.

The Siberian Battalion showed a video of a landing battle on the territory of the Russian Federation and reported the destruction of the position of the Russian army.