Denmark provides Ukraine with €175 million in military aid, including air defense missiles

Denmark is allocating another 1.3 billion Danish kroner (about 175 million euros) in military aid to Ukraine, reported the country's Ministry of Defense.

According to the Ministry, the military aid package includes, among other things, air defense missiles and funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition.

The 300 million Danish kroner (about 40 million euros) included in this package is intended for joint purchases of artillery ammunition with the European Union for free transfer to Ukraine.

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen notes that this military aid package was formed "based on the wishes and needs of Ukraine and is intended to support Ukraine's defense struggle against the Russian military invasion."

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that "Ukraine's need for support remains significant".

"Today's aid package sends an important signal that Denmark will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. I am happy that under the auspices of the EU we are jointly procuring artillery ammunition and donating it to Ukraine, which is absolutely essential for its liberation struggle," he said.

On June 20, 2023, the Danish government and parliament agreed to increase the aid fund created in March for Ukraine by 21.9 billion kroner (about 3 billion euros).

On June 26, Denmark announced that it had begun training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters. In addition, the country plans to replace its F-16s with F-35s earlier than expected.

