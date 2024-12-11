Death toll from Russia's latest missile strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 6, 22 injured – photos

As a result of the strike, the building of a private clinic and a nearby cafe were destroyed, and 22 people were injured

Photo: Ivan Fedorov/Telegram

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday afternoon has risen to six, with 22 people injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Overnight, rescuers pulled two women from the rubble who had managed to contact the State Emergency Service themselves.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

The explosions in Zaporizhzhia occurred around 3:03 p.m., following military warnings of an impending ballistic missile attack. The strike destroyed a private medical clinic and a nearby café. The blast wave and debris also damaged nearby multi-story residential buildings and vehicles.

Previously, on December 6, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to nearly 30 others.

As of December 8, 12 of the injured remained hospitalized, including two children. Three men were in critical condition.

Criminalists used DNA testing to identify the bodies of seven people killed in the December 6 airstrike.