Debris falls on kindergarten in Russia's Belgorod, buildings and cars on fire – photos

The authorities of Belgorod Oblast admitted that the damage to the civil infrastructure was caused by the work of the Russian air defense systems

Consequences of Russian air defense in Belgorod (Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov)

On the morning of September 2, a series of explosions rang out in Belgorod. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the Russian anti-aircraft defense was working. Debris fell, in particular, on the kindergarten building.

The Russians published a video from Belgorod, in one of which a voiceover claims that it flew "straight over the roof of the kindergarten."

Later, Gladkov issued an official statement: "Our anti-aircraft system operated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district."

Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov

There is damage to an apartment building, a fire in a private house. Cars are also on fire.

Photo: social networks

Overnight on August 31, Ukrainian UAVs attacked a number of regions of the Russian Federation. Two condensing power plants were hit in the Moscow and Tver oblasts.

An oil refinery in Moscow was also hit.