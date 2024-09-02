Debris falls on kindergarten in Russia's Belgorod, buildings and cars on fire – photos
On the morning of September 2, a series of explosions rang out in Belgorod. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the Russian anti-aircraft defense was working. Debris fell, in particular, on the kindergarten building.
The Russians published a video from Belgorod, in one of which a voiceover claims that it flew "straight over the roof of the kindergarten."
Later, Gladkov issued an official statement: "Our anti-aircraft system operated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district."
There is damage to an apartment building, a fire in a private house. Cars are also on fire.
Overnight on August 31, Ukrainian UAVs attacked a number of regions of the Russian Federation. Two condensing power plants were hit in the Moscow and Tver oblasts.
An oil refinery in Moscow was also hit.