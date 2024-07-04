Defenders intercepted all Kinzhal missiles targeting Kyiv over past year – Ukrainian Armed Forces

More than 20 such missiles successfully intercepted since Patriot system declared operational

Ukrainian defenders have successfully intercepted all 20 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles that occupiers used to attack Kyiv since receiving the Patriot air defense system, as was reported by Colonel Serhiy Yaremenko, commander of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, in an interview with Ukrinform.

When defenders work against ballistics, it doesn't matter whether it's a Kinzhal, Iskander-M, 48N (S-400 complex missile), or Zircon, he said.

For the Armed Forces, such missiles are primarily ballistic targets – and only later do analysts and experts identify the weapon type based on certain characteristics and debris search, Yaremenko explained.

He noted that since the announcement of Patriot becoming operational, all Kinzhals launched by occupiers at Kyiv have been intercepted.

"Not a single ballistic target has reached its goal within our country's capital since early May 2023. Over 20 Kinzhals were launched at Kyiv and all were successfully intercepted," the military officer reported.

REFERENCE. Kinzhal is a Russian aeroballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The maximum speed claimed by Russia is up to 4,080 m/s (14,688 km/h), with a flight altitude of 20 km when reaching hypersonic speed, and a warhead mass of 500 kg.

