Fighting continues in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Ukrainian defenders try to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad

Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk / EPA

Defense forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian troops continue to be active in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. About reports The "Vostok" military grouping.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit have repelled 49 Russian attacks. Ukrainian troops are actively engaged in the area of Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlynne, Udachne, Filiya and towards Bilytske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian troops are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the outskirts of the city.

Logistics remains difficult. To strengthen the supply capabilities of the Defense Forces, work is underway to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.

Due to weather conditions, drones cannot be used in the Pokrovsk area infrequentlythis reduces the effectiveness of detecting and destroying the occupiers, said the NGU commander.