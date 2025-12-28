Oleksandr Pivnenko (Photo: facebook.com/OleksandrPivnenko)

Defense Forces units are amassing forces for certain counter-attack actions in the area of Pokrovsk. The situation there is currently difficult, said in an interview with Hromadske, the commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"We are amassing our units for certain counter-attack actions. In order, let's say, to reduce the enemy's maneuvers, to draw more to ourselves. But due to the current weather conditions, there is constant fog, the enemy is infiltrating, and it is very difficult to work with them," he said.

NGU units are performing tasks near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and in the Kupiansk direction. However, due to weather conditions, drones are not used often, which reduces the effectiveness of detecting and destroying the occupiers, Pivnenko noted.

"Because out of 25 people killed there, 10 will be killed and 10 will be wounded," he said.

Re 300 Russians in Pokrovskpivnenko said that the number of enemy troops that were reported in mid-November had increased. However, he could not say exactly how much the number of enemies has changed.

Ukraine has deployed "serious units" in this area: The Unmanned Systems Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"The question is how many resources are available in the enemy's direction, how much time we need to do this to drain their infantry component and have them withdraw to replenish. This question is not for me, it is for the intelligence. I think the General Staff knows the situation better. My impression is that we will still fight for him, 100%," Pivnenko emphasized.

At the same time, the 7th Airborne Corps reportedi am pleased to report that as of the morning of December 28, the Defense Forces are in control of the northern part of Pokrovsk. Russian attempts to push our defense north of the railroad have failed. The enemy also continues active actions in the west of the city to reach the area of Hryshyno, but the attacks are blocked.

The situation in Myrnohrad is also difficult. The city is being defended by the Airborne Forces and Marines. The grouping of the Defense Forces is being reinforced by controlling the corridor near Svitlo and Rivne.

"The enemy is resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad. The main target audience of such actions is the enemy's domestic consumers, who are in a permanent state of New Year's Eve intoxication," the military noted.