Defense Forces down Russian helicopter over Sumy Oblast

The type of helicopter was not disclosed by local authorities, but according to unofficial sources, it could be a Ka-52 Alligator

Russian helicopter (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

On Tuesday, August 6, Defense Forces shot down a Russian military helicopter in the skies over Sumy Oblast, as reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Security and Defense Forces units destroyed a Russian ballistic missile, two drones, and one helicopter in the region's airspace that day.

The military administration did not specify the helicopter type.

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Monitor reported the destruction of a Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in Russia's Kursk Oblast and published a corresponding photo.

LIGA.net has reached out to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for comment.

