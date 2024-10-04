Defense Forces hit fuel base in Voronezh region, Russia: at least one tank struck – General Staff

"The enemy's air defense was active but unsuccessful in the area," said an SBU source to LIGA.net

Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck the Annanefteproduct fuel and lubricants base in Russia's Voronezh region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the report, the defenders hit the fuel base near the village of Anna, confirming a strike on at least one vertical tank, which caught fire.

Russian air defense was active around the facility, the military noted.

The mission was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in coordination with other Defense Forces units.

The results of the strike are being clarified, the General Staff added, along with a photo of the fire.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UPDATED. An SBU source told LIGA.net that 20 fuel tanks were located at the site.

"The enemy's air defense was actively, but unsuccessfully, operating in the area. Locals reported five powerful drone strikes, followed by a large fire," the source said.

The distance from Ukraine to Anna is over 200 km.