Satellite image shows Russian airfield Borisoglebsk hit by Ukrainian drones – photo

At least traces of fire are visible near the airfield's runways

Fire at the Borіsoglebsk airfield on the night of October 3 (Photo by LIGA.net source)

A satellite image of the Russian airfield Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region after a strike by Ukrainian drones has been released by the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The media shared before and after photos: in the latest image, fire traces can be seen near the airfield's runways. However, the image quality does not allow for a full assessment of other damage to the site, so the complete extent of the attack's consequences will only be clear once additional images are available.

Photo: before the attack: Radio Svoboda Telegram

Photo after the attack: Radio Svoboda Telegram

Earlier, a source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told LIGA.net that on the night of October 3, Defense Forces drones struck the Borisoglebsk airfield.

According to the source, drones from the SBU, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other Defense Forces components attacked warehouses containing glide bombs, parking areas for Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft, as well as aviation fuel storage sites.

Satellite monitoring recorded four fire outbreaks at the occupiers' facility, the source reported.