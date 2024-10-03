Ukrainian forces attack Russia's Borisoglebsk airfield with guided aerial bomb warehouses – source

A warehouse with guided aerial bombs, aircraft parking lots and fuel storage facilities are under attack

Russian airfield (Photo: Russian media)

Ukrainian forces struck the Borisoglebsk airbase in Russia's Voronezh Oblast with drones, destroying aircraft and fuel depots, according to LIGA.net's source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The source told LIGA.net that during the night, drones from the SBU, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other Defense Forces components attacked storage facilities containing guided aerial bombs, aircraft stands for Su-35 and Su-34 fighters, and aviation fuel storage areas at the Borisoglebsk military airbase.

The source noted that the enemy actively uses guided aerial bombs to bomb Ukrainian territories. Russians reported on social media about the work of air defense systems, the flight of a large number of drones, and powerful explosions and fires in the area of the local airbase.

Satellite monitoring recorded four hotspots of fires on the territory of the Russian military object, the source said.

Photo: source LIGA.net

Photo: source LIGA.net

Overnight on August 13, 2024, a source told LIGA.net that the SBU attacked four Russian airbases: Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka, and Borisoglebsk.

Later, Radio Liberty's Sckhemy project showed satellite photos of the aftermath of the strike on the Russian airbase Borisoglebsk.

